Golden Year

With its broadcasts from SPEEDWEEK in DAYTONA this week, MOTOR RACING NETWORK is embarking on its 50th anniversary season covering NASCAR, with almost 30 hours of broadcasting culminating in the live broadcast of the DAYTONA 500 on SUNDAY (2/16). The race will air live on over 400 radio stations.

A 50th anniversary special, "NASCAR LIVE: 50 YEARS OF MRN," aired MONDAY and is also available on demand at MRN.com. The special highlights the fifteen stations that have been with the network since day one, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WBKR/OWENSBORO, KY; GRADICK COMMUNICATIONS Country WBTR (B-92.1)/CARROLLTON, GA; RADIO VERMONT Variety WDEV-A-F/WATERBURY, VT; iHEARTMEDIA Country WDSD/DOVER, DE; MORGAN COUNTY BROADCASTING COMPANY Southern Gospel WECO-A-Country WECO-F/WARTBURG, TN; iHEARTMEDIA Country WESC-A-F/GREENVILLE, SC; ALPHA MEDIA Country WFLS-F/FREDERICKSBURG, VA; CUMULUS News-Talk WJCW-A/JOHNSON CITY, TN; the late ANGELO JOSEPH SALVI's Classic Country-Sports WLUV-A/LOVES PARK-ROCKFORD, IL; CURTIS MEDIA Country WMMY (HIGHWAY 106.1)/WEST JEFFERSON, NC; RADIO ACQUISITION CORP. Classic Country WMTN-A-W227DH (COUNTRY LEGENDS 93.3)/MORRISTOWN, TN; SOUTHERN STONE COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WNDB-A-W228CT/DAYTONA BEACH, FL; Country WSLM-A-F/SALEM, IN; iHEARTMEDIA Country WUSQ (Q102)/WINCHESTER, VA; and SANDHILLS BROADCASTING GROUP Country WWGP-A-W236DE/SANFORD, NC.

