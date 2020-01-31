Ratings Agreement

ENTRAVISION has reached agreement with NIELSEN for ratings and audience measurement in its 22 television markets, including audio and digital ad ratings.

“As ENTRAVISION continues to engage Hispanic and Latino consumers, it is imperative that our television stations are well equipped to provide measurement of Spanish language audiences as we execute our multi-platform strategy,” said ENTRAVISION CRO KARL A. MEYER. “NIELSEN’s ability to measure Spanish-language audiences was a critical factor in this decision, as no other company directly measures over-the-air audiences or has the commitment to full representation of Hispanic viewership.”



“ENTRAVISION is a global media company that is known for engaging Latino audiences in the U.S., MEXICO and other markets in LATIN AMERICA and is an industry leader in the Hispanic market,” said NIELSEN Local TV EVP and Managing Director CATHERINE HERKOVIC. “We are delighted to expand our relationship with ENTRAVISION. NIELSEN is committed to measuring the total audience, and ensuring full viewer representation. NIELSEN shares ENTRAVISION’s dedication to diversity, and has made significant recent investments in the local television business that support this. NIELSEN is the only company that can offer true persons measurement capturing diverse audiences.”

