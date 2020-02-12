'Bob Kingsley's Acoustic Alley'

Songwriters, artists, and industry professionals will honor the late radio legend BOB KINGSLEY at COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) 2020 by coming together for “BOB KINGSLEY's Acoustic Alley" on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20th. This year's showcase will be hosted by nationally-syndicated radio personality FITZ, who recently assumed hosting duties on "BOB KINGSLEY's Country Top 40 With FITZ" following KINGSLEY's death in OCTOBER 2019. Additionally, the event will feature three writers' rounds, including a special round hosted by PEARL RECORDS' GARTH BROOKS, who will be joined by soon-to-be-announced special guests.

“BOB KINGSLEY’s Acoustic Alley was always BOB’s favorite event,” said KINGSLEY's widow, NAN. “I am excited to see the tradition continue with FITZ as your host during THURSDAY night’s celebration of songwriters. I have no doubt BOB will be with us in spirit, enjoying the music that he loved.”

In addition to BROOKS, songwriters scheduled to perform are: RHETT AKINS, JESSI ALEXANDER, CHASE MCGILL, NEAL THRASHER, CARY BARLOWE, ASHLEY GORLEY, NATALIE HEMBY, ERIC PASLAY and JIMMY ROBBINS.

