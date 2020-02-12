Gender Analysis

MENTORING AND INSPIRING WOMEN IN RADIO (MIW) GROUP has released its annual Gender Analysis Study of radio management for 2019, showing an increase in the percentage of female GMs from 19.05% in 2018 to 19.5% (2,189 stations) in 2019. The percentage for GMs in the top 100 markets rose from 19.2% to 21.1% (744 stations). As for Sales Managers, the percentage rose from 32.6% to 33.1% (3,715 stations) overall and 32.97% to 34.77% (1,225 stations) in the top 100 markets.

While the percentage of female PDs has historically been low, the position saw its first increase in 14 years, going from 10.6% to 11.62% (11.47% to 13.3% in the top 100 markets).

MIW National Spokeswoman DENYSE MESNIK said, “The MIW Gender Analysis Study is the impetus for the MIW’s mentoring programs that serve female professionals in all aspects of the radio industry. When the numbers on our annual analysis rise, as they did slightly this year, we work even harder to encourage and mentor our female colleagues who are striving for, and/or have achieved, management positions in radio.”

