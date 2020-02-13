A Good Cause

The sixth annual LIGHT UP THE BLUES benefit concert to raise awareness and heighten support for the nonprofit AUTISM SPEAKS will take place SATURDAY, MAY 30th at The GREEK THEATRE in LOS ANGELES.

STEPHEN and KRISTEN STILLS will host the event that features performances by STILLS, NEIL YOUNG, WILLIE NELSON, LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL, LUCIUS, FANTASTIC NEGRITO, CHRIS STILLS, OLIVER STILLS, and emcee JACK BLACK, plus other special surprise guests. Further, the event will feature performances by three artists with autism.

“With this year’s stellar lineup -- and a meaningful venue in the GREEK THEATRE, our hometown favorite -- I am itching to get on stage with this crew and support the efforts of AUTISM SPEAKS. It’s going to be another exciting and marvelous show!” said STEPHEN STILLS.

“All of the incredible musicians and actors that we have lined up for LIGHT UP THE BLUES 2020 care deeply about helping people on the autism spectrum and their families, friends and communities thrive and live life to the fullest. We are so pleased to be celebrating AUTISM SPEAKS’ 15th anniversary and look forward to another moving night to benefit this organization, which continues to strive to create a kinder world for people with autism and those who love and support them,” said KRISTEN STILLS.

ANGELA GEIGER, President/CEO of AUTISM SPEAKS, said, “Once again, we are so grateful for STEPHEN and KRISTEN STILLS, and for all of the other artists who dedicate their time and energy to this incredible event to support the autism community.”

AUTISM SPEAKS’ efforts include funding life-enhancing research, increasing early childhood screening and interventions, and improving the transition to adulthood. Additionally, each performance will contribute to AUTISM SPEAKS’ efforts to achieve one million acts of kindness in 2020, part of its “Year of Kindness” campaign to create a kinder world for people with autism.

« back to Net News