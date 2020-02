Rivera

GERALDO RIVERA will interview President TRUMP on his iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WTAM-A-W295DE/CLEVELAND show TODAY (2/12) at 9:30a (ET).

TRUMP will join the FOX NEWS correspondent for a live phoner. RIVERA, who now lives in CLEVELAND, hosts an hour long show 9-10a weekdays for WTAM.

« see more Net News