SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has reportedly parted ways with TIM MCGRAW, who had been signed to its COLUMBIA NASHVILLE imprint. BILLBOARD broke news of the split, citing sources. MCGRAW and his wife, fellow Country star FAITH HILL, both signed with SONY in 2017 (NET NEWS 2/13/17). BILLBOARD reports that HILL remains with the label group.

Originally assigned to SONY’s ARISTA NASHVILLE imprint, MCGRAW later switched to COLUMBIA. Prior to SONY he recorded for BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP and launched his career at CURB RECORDS, with whom he later had an acrimonious split.

MCGRAW is set to embark on his headlining "Here on Earth" arena/amphitheater tour in JULY, and his team announced earlier this month that every online ticket comes with the ability to redeem one CD of MCGRAW’s forthcoming album, also titled "Here on Earth." No release date or label has been announced for that album.

SONY had no comment on the report of MCGRAW's departure.

