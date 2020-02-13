Aslanyan

THE SYNDICATE has hired music industry veteran ARIELLE ASLANYAN as Dir./Publicity.

ASLANYAN began her career in artist management at AZOFF, GEARY, PAUL MANAGEMENT, working with VELVET REVOLVER and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, and later spent time at THE COLLECTIVE, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, FEARLESS RECORDS, PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE, and, most recently, BETTER NOISE MUSIC.

She has worked on campaigns and directives for artists including SLASH, LINKIN PARK, KANYE WEST, ENRIQUE IGLESIAS, TRAVIS SCOTT, CIARA, FUTURE, THE LONE BELLOW, LORD HURON, COURTNEY BARNETT, LUCIUS, and INGRID MICHAELSON.

Sr. Dir. BRENDAN BOURKE said, "We’re very excited to have a talent like ARIELLE joining our team. She brings experience, real thoughtfulness and the passion for artists, music and pop culture, that we strive to bring to all of our projects here at THE SYNDICATE.”

Reach ASLANYAN at arielle@thesyn.com

