Budget Request

The FCC has made its budget request to Congress for Fiscal Year 2021, asking for $343,070,000 offset by regulatory fee collections, up 1.2% from the appropriation for FY 2020.

The Commission is also asking for $134,495,000 in budget authority for the spectrum auctions program, up 1.5% from 2020, and has requested 1,448 Full Time Equivalents (FTEs), flat from FY 2020.

Read the budget request by clicking here.

