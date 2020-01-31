-
FCC Submits Budget Request For FY 2021
The FCC has made its budget request to Congress for Fiscal Year 2021, asking for $343,070,000 offset by regulatory fee collections, up 1.2% from the appropriation for FY 2020.
The Commission is also asking for $134,495,000 in budget authority for the spectrum auctions program, up 1.5% from 2020, and has requested 1,448 Full Time Equivalents (FTEs), flat from FY 2020.
