The CBC is introducing a new scripted fictional podcast from MERMAID PALACE's KAITLIN PRIEST ("THE HEART," "THE SHADOWS") and filmmaker/musician DREW DENNY.

"ASKING FOR IT," debuting FEBRUARY 25th, is a story of intimate partner violence, described by MERMAID PALACE as "a queer, contemporary take on the Goldilocks tale," written and performed by DENNY, with music from DENNY's band HIPS. DENNY has performed "ASKING FOR IT" as a solo stage act.

MERMAID PALACE recently revived "THE HEART" for PRX's RADIOTOPIA with new hosts PHOEBE UNTER and NICOLE KELLY and will debut SHARON MASHIHI's drama "APPEARANCES" through RADIOTOPIA in MAY.

