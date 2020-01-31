Evolutions

PODCAST MOVEMENT EVOLUTIONS is underway in downtown LOS ANGELES, getting started with an orientation session and cocktail party on WEDNESDAY and a full day of presentations on three tracks plus keynote talks TODAY (2/13). The conference is new this year, a spinoff of the annual late-SUMMER PODCAST MOVEMENT convention, scheduled this year for DALLAS in AUGUST.

The sessions for TODAY are in three tracks, Creator, Industry Professional, and Professional Podcaster, with topics including AI, SEO, measurement and attribution, direct response ads, ad tech, data, brand building, storytelling, and many other issues. Keynotes scheduled for THURSDAY afternoon include iHEARTMEDIA's BOB PITTMAN and CONAL BYRNE and podcast producer MISHA EUCEPH ("THE BIG ONE," "TELL THEM I AM").

Look for coverage throughout the day TODAY and TOMORROW from ALL ACCESS' PERRY MICHAEL SIMON at the MILLENIUM BILTMORE in LOS ANGELES.

