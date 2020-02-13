-
Veteran Radio Programmer John Thomas Releases Podcast About Cancer Fight
February 13, 2020 at 3:47 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Programming vet JOHN THOMAS (known for his time at KYGO, WBEE, WSNX, WZAT) who was diagnosed with a rare form of tissue Cancer and has been battling it since OCTOBER of 2013 has released a Podcast called "Cancer and Chill."
THOMAS has chronicled every step of his fight, and decided to launch this Podcast as a way to walk alongside those who have Cancer in their lives.
THOMAS said, “ When I was diagnosed, I didn’t have a single person I knew who had Cancer and so I had to navigate it on my own, I don’t want anyone to ever be in that position.”
Subscribe to Cancer and Chill here.
-