John Thomas Releases Podcast

Programming vet JOHN THOMAS (known for his time at KYGO, WBEE, WSNX, WZAT) who was diagnosed with a rare form of tissue Cancer and has been battling it since OCTOBER of 2013 has released a Podcast called "Cancer and Chill."

THOMAS has chronicled every step of his fight, and decided to launch this Podcast as a way to walk alongside those who have Cancer in their lives.

THOMAS said, “ When I was diagnosed, I didn’t have a single person I knew who had Cancer and so I had to navigate it on my own, I don’t want anyone to ever be in that position.”

