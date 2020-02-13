Tampa

iHEARTMEDIA Urban WBTP (95.7 THE BEAT)/TAMPA will hold its first SISTA STRUT BREAST CANCER WALK to bring awareness of breast cancer screenings in the African American community.

It will kick off at the JULIAN B. LANE RIVERFRONT PARK in TAMPA on SATURDAY MARCH 21st at 10a (ET)

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the TAMPA chapter of the SISTERS NETWORK, an organization that provides access to breast cancer screenings, diagnostics and treatment services to any woman regardless of her ability to pay

WBPT on-air personalities MYCHAL MAGUIRE (PD), QUEEN B, and DJ SHIZM will promote the event on-air and host the event. Guest speakers will include one of the local presenting sponsors JOHN BALES of JOHN BALES ATTORNEYS.

Listeners can sign up as an individual or as a team member. All participants will receive a SISTA STRUT T-shirt and team members will also receive a team photo and backpack. To register or learn more, click here.

