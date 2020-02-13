Simpson, Owens

Last FRIDAY night, FEB. 7th, YEA NETWORK's "The KIDD KRADDICK Morning Show" co-host JENNA OWENS was the moderator of JESSICA SIMPSON's “Open Book Tour”.

During the sold-out, hour-long chat at DALLAS’ AT&T PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, OWENS discussed the singer and entrepreneur's new memoir, "Open Book", and asked SIMPSON about topics including sobriety, toxic relationships, body image, why she turned down the lead role in “The Notebook”, the best thing about being uber-rich and more.

See some of the highlights from the event at www.kiddnation.com/jessica-simpson/.

« see more Net News