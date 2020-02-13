Sold

JOHN BURKAVAGE is selling 73% of BIG HORN MEDIA, INC., licensee of Easy Listening KUEZ (EASY 104.1)/FALLON, NV and its booster in RENO, to HARRY and BONNIE DIXON for $200,000.

In other filings with the FCC, KASPAR BROADCASTING CO. OF MISSOURI is selling K268CT/SAINT PETERS, MO to STL BROADCASTERS, LLC for $450,000. The primary station is Contemporary Christian KLJY (99.1 JOY FM)/CLAYTON, MO.

Filing for STAs were INTERLOCHEN CENTER FOR THE ARTS (WIAA/INTERLOCHEN, MI, reduced power due to antenna problems) and RELEVANT RADIO, INC. (WEGP-A/PRESQUE ISLE, ME, temporary non-directional operation at reduced power due to fire in directional antenna system).

And GLORY COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has closed on the sale of Gospel WFMV-F (GOSPEL 95.3)/SOUTH CONGAREE, SC to AUGUSTA RADIO FELLOWSHIP INSTITUTE, INC. for $2 million.

