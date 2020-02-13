Downtown Music Publishing

DOWNTOWN MUSIC PUBLISHING has made a number of personnel promotions in its Creative Marketing and Global Business Development departments.

JUMEE PARK has been promoted to SVP?Film & Television Music, and RACHAEL KRUK was upped to VP Music for Advertising and Brands. Based in LOS ANGELES, both PARK and KRUK will continue to report to EVP/Global Head of Sync JEDD KATRANCHA.

Said KATRANCHA, “JUMEE and RACHAEL deeply understand the communities within which they operate, they work tirelessly to achieve impressive results, they lead by word and example, and their enthusiasm makes it a joy to collaborate with them daily,. Their rise in the ranks may be timed together, and they may share the mentioned traits, but these well-deserved promotions come as the result of two distinctly different paths and approaches to creativity.”

PARK will continue to oversee the placement of music from DOWNTOWN’s catalog in film and television productions, which include "The Call Of The Wild." "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," "Midsommar," "Good Boys," and "The Chi." Prior to DOWNTOWN, she held positions at the DOMINO RECORDING COMPANY, AGORAPHONE MUSIC DIRECTION, and ASCAP, among others.

KRUK will oversee creative licensing for all advertisements and brand activations across NORTH AMERICA. She joined DOWNTOWN in 2015, and has served as the company’s Director Of Creative Licensing for the past two years.

In the past year, music licensed by Downtown has appeared in advertisements by major global brands including GOOGLE, APPLE, McDONALD'S, LOUIS VUITTON, SEPHORA, MARRIOTT, PATRON, NISSAN and MAZDA, among others.

In addition, DYLAN SILBERMANN has been promoted to Director of Creative. He was instrumental in last year’s signing of 16-year-old pop prodigy EVIE IRIE — managed by Q&A co-founder TROY CARTER.

DOWNTOWN has also recently expanded its business development and operations teams with several key promotions and strategic hires, with ANDREW SPARKLER promoted to EVP/Global Business Development, and BRUCE LAMPCOV upped to SVP/Global Business Development. In addition, BRAD YUAN has been named SVP/Global Operations. Both SPARKLER and YUAN, based in NEW YORK,, will report directly to COO ANDREW BERMAN. LAMPCOV, based in L.A., will report to SPARKLER.

Commented BERGMAN, “ANDREW, BRUCE and BRAD have each played critical roles in DOWNTOWN’s recent growth. Each of them bring essential skills and a commitment to excellence that are a model for our entire organization. I’m grateful for their contributions and look forward to continuing our work building a global music company and a more innovative and equitable music industry."

Since joining DOWNTOWN in 2014, SPARKLER has brokered deals with contemporary hitmaker songwriters including RYAN TEDDER, BENNY BLANCO and JIMMY NAPES, as well as iconic artists such as BOOKER T. JONES and NATALIE MERCHANT, and celebrated bands like PHISH and PRIMUS. He also spearheaded an innovative direct partnership with YOUTUBE, increasing the royalty revenue for songwriter clients, and was instrumental in supporting the 2019 induction of legendary singer-songwriter JOHN PRINE into the SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME. Prior to DOWNTOWN, he served as VP/Head of Business Affairs at ASCAP.

Since joining DOWNTOWN in 2018, LAMPCOV has brokered deals with the MILES DAVIS ESTATE, SHAGGY, LESLIE BRICUSSE and AIMEE MANN, among others. He was previously EVP at FINTAGE HOUSE, where he was responsible for building the company's music publishing and neighboring rights businesses, signing the likes of TAYLOR SWIFT, JUSTIN BIEBER, RIHANNA, JAY Z, KANYE WEST, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN, CALVIN HARRIS and the JOHN LENNON ESTATE. He previously served as Managing Director of KOBALT MUSIC. He started his career in the music as an engineer and producer at the POWER STATION in the '80s,.

In the newly created SVP/Global Operations role, YUAN brings years of operational and technical experience from the music and entertainment sectors. Previously at SONGTRUST, YUAN was COO at YONDER MUSIC, a streaming service focused on bundling music through telcos in ASIA, where he oversaw development of the company's music management and delivery applications, as well as content and reporting operations.

