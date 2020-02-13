Jason Taylor

Longtime iHEARTMEDIA Country WTNT/TALLAHASSEE PD/air personality JASON TAYLOR has left the station. He has been with iHEART since 2004, with previous roles at WCTQ/SARASOTA, WKSJ/MOBILE, WPAP/PANAMA CITY, WKNN/BILOXI, WNOE/NEW ORLEANS and WYNK/BATON ROUGE.

JOHN LUND, iHEART’s SVP/Programming for PANAMA CITY and TALLAHASSEE is seeking TAYLOR's replacement. Send resumes, airchecks and references to LUND here.

