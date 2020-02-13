National Public Radio

The noncomMUSIC ALLIANCE's inaugural PUBLIC RADIO MUSIC DAY will take place APRIL 16th, with a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, fans, and performers. More than 20 million listeners weekly tune in to hundreds of local noncommercial music stations across the U.S. to discover, learn about, and enjoy an eclectic mix of music selections, artists, and genres that are, in many cases, available only on public radio.

Yesterday, a bipartisan group of members of CONGRESS introduced resolutions in both the SENATE and HOUSE officially designating the date. Local stations across the country will celebrate with a range of special activities, including: live local events and performances, dedicated studio sessions, special programming and hand-curated playlists, and fan and artist stories.

Live events are being planned in CINCINNATI, PHILADELPHIA, NASHVILLE, SEATTLE, PORTLAND, ATLANTA, LEXINGTON, KY, OKLAHOMA CITY, ROCHESTER, NY, and more. communities nationwide.

The Senate Resolution, S.Res. 496, is sponsored by Senators Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Christopher A. Coons (D-DE).

“More than twenty million Americans tune in to local public radio music stations every week,” Senator ROY BLUNT (R-MO), one of the bill's two co-sponsors, said. “These stations provide a unique listening experience by spotlighting local artists, playing a wide variety of music, and engaging with audiences in the communities they serve. I’m proud to support this bipartisan resolution marking PUBLIC RADIO MUSIC DAY and celebrating public radio’s contributions to the arts, education, and culture.”

“I am pleased to join my colleagues in this bicameral, bipartisan recognition of public radio music stations,” SENATOR CHRISTOPHER A COONS (D-DE), the other co-sponsor said. “Every day, hundreds of local public radio stations enrich the lives of the millions of AMERICANS who tune in to discover emerging artists, connect with local culture, enjoy unique musical curations, and experience innovative programming. PUBLIC RADIO MUSIC DAY celebrates the performers, fans, and stations who form these amazing communities around the universal language of music.”

