Baumgartner

FOUNDRY RECORDS has added RICK BAUMGARTNER as National Dir./Promotion. The independent, NASHVILLE-based record label was founded in 2019 by industry veterans COLE JOHNSTONE, MARK BRIGHT and APRIL RIDER (NET NEWS 9/30/19). BAUGMGARTNER's prior promotion roles include WARNER BROTHERS, DECCA, ATLANTIC, BROKEN BOW, BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT and HITSHOP RECORDS.

“It’s an incredible honor to be given this opportunity by COLE, MARK and APRIL,” said BAUMGARTNER. “I continue to hold dear the friendships I’ve made in my years working with Country radio, and I look forward to making many new ones as I help this team deliver top-notch new music to Country radio. I am beyond grateful for the team’s vote of confidence.”

“Having RICK in the role of National Director of Promotion was an easy decision,” said FOUNDRY RECORDS GM JOHNSTONE. “His knowledge of the music industry is an asset, and he is respected throughout the community. We are very excited to have him on board and look forward to seeing what the future holds for all of our artists at FOUNDRY RECORDS.”

Added FOUNDRY RECORDS VP Marketing & Promotion RIDER, "RICK's relationships with Country radio are strong. We worked great together years ago at DECCA RECORDS and I am thrilled to be working with him again!"

BAUMGARTNER took a break from the music industry after 26 years in 2014 to join NAT SHERMAN INTERNATIONAL as Regional Premium Cigar Sales Representative (NET NEWS 10/27/14).

« see more Net News