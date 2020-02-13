Spin Doctors Music Group

SPIN DOCTORS MUSIC GROUP (SDMG) is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) after-hours event on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20th. The celebration will take place in DOWNTOWN NASHVILLE at ALAN JACKSON's AJ's Good Time Bar on LOWER BROADWAY beginning at 6p (CT). The event will feature prizes, entertainment from some of Country’s rising stars, and special guests, including ASHTON SHEPHERD.

“We are super excited for the next 10 years, and thanks to everyone who guided us along this journey so far," said SDMG President/CEO AL BROCK. "There have been many ups and downs, but for the most part, it has been a great ride. CRS 2020 will be epic this year as well, and we look forward to it."

CRS attendees can pick up a laminate from any SDMG rep on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19th and THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20th at CRS 2020 for VIP seating.

