Jenny Lewis Wants To Be Your Valentine

KCRW welcomes JENNY LEWIS into the studio for a special VALENTINE'S DAY guest DJ set FRIDAY, VALENTINE'S DAY, at 10a PT, airing on "Morning Becomes Eclectic." LEWIS’ method for choosing this particular set of songs was “to find unironic, beautiful love songs – some of them heartbreaking, but all of them true.”

Her guest DJ set features artists such as NEIL YOUNG, JJ CALE, JONI MITCHELL, CASS McCOMBS, EMMYLOU HARRIS, JOHNNIE FRIERSON and DON WILLIAMS. She also imparts some pro tips on how to keep a romance alive, and the wisdom to try and remember to love yourself.

LEWIS recently announced a nationwide tour in support of HARRY STYLES including three LOS ANGELES performances at THE FORUM on SEPTEMBER 2nd, 3rd and 6th. She released her fourth and most critically acclaimed solo album to date, "On The Line" (WARNER RECORDS), last MARCH.

« see more Net News