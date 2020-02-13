Charles Kelley

Newly-added to the schedule for next week’s COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR in NASHVILLE is the Ping Pong Showdown, which will pit Country artists against prominent Country radio programmers. The event will take place on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20th from 10p-midnight (CT) at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL, immediately following the “Acoustic Alley” show.

Competitors confirmed to date are artists CHARLES KELLY of LADY ANTEBELLUM, BRETT YOUNG, SCOTTY MCCREERY and MATT STELL. Participating programmers are TIM ROBERTS (WYCD/DETROIT), ROD PHILLIPS (iHEARTMEDIA), JOHNNY CHIANG (KKBQ/HOUSTON), MICHAEL LEVINE (KKGO/LOS ANGELES), CHRIS HUFF (KILT/HOUSTON), MIKE KENNEDY (WDAF/KANSAS CITY) and GATOR HARRISON (WSIX/NASHVILLE). STONEY CREEK RECORDS’ BYRON KENNEDY and iHEARTMEDIA/DENVER’s JOJO TURNBEAUGH will emcee the event. The tournament will be supervised by 10-time TENNESSEE State men’s singles and doubles ping pong champion LARRY THOMAN.

The event will include a cash bar, dubbed the “Small Ball Bar.” With each drink purchase, attendees will receive a commemorative ping pong ball. Trash talk and unsportsmanlike behavior will be highly encouraged.

Event sponsorships can be purchased that include drink tickets and a basket of commemorative ping pong balls. If you are interested in joining the player lineup, sponsoring the event, or just to RSVP as a spectator, click here or email pingpong@615leverage.com.

« see more Net News