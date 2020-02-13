Spotify Songwriter Pages

SPOTIFY is launching a beta version of songwriter pages, which helps fans, collaborators and industry partners dive deeper into some of the creators behind their favorite songs, a new way to share the songs you’ve written and get discovered by potential collaborators and fans.

Since SPOTIFY began publicly displaying song credits in 2018, they've seen a 60% increase in how often labels and distributors credit songwriters on their new releases — allowing artists and fans to dig deeper and recognize your work. With the launch of songwriter pages. SPOTIFY continues to evolve how music is discovered, appreciated, and enjoyed by fans all over the world.

Labels, publishers, music supervisors, and artists at all levels of the industry tell us that they’re constantly scouring SPOTIFY song credits. When writers included in the beta are credited on a track, listeners can click songwriters’ names to view a page showcasing the songs they’ve written.

If an artist or songwriter is included in the beta, their page will feature a list of the songs they’ve written and most frequent artist collaborators. A link to that page can be placed on social media or a website so anyone can check out the music, whether they’re a SPOTIFY user or not.

Commented SPOTIFY, "We want collaborators and fans to not just see all your music, but listen, too. That’s why each songwriter page features a new 'Written By' playlist of their songs. SPOTIFY listeners will be able to discover these playlists via search and follow them, too."

As part of this launch, SPOTIFY has debuted songwriter pages for MEGHAN TRAINOR, FRASER T. SMITH, MISSY ELLIOTT, TEDDY GEIGER, BEN VILLIONS and JUSTIN TRANTER, among many others. In beta, these pages are enabled by publishers and SPOTIFY in partnership with songwriters.

