Partnership

BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON has announced a multi-year partnership with SPECIAL OLYMPICS MASSACHUSETTS. The organization's SUMMER Games are scheduled for JUNE 12-14 at the HARVARD ATHLETIC COMPLEX.

"We could not be more thrilled to team up with the premier sports radio station in BOSTON,” said SPECIAL OLYMPICS MASSACHUSETTS President & CEO MARY BETH MCMAHON. “The team at 98.5/SPORTS HUB and BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP have been exceptional to work with and have made it clear that their belief in our mission is what will drive this relationship. We are excited for the opportunity to share our message with the station’s incredible audience and look forward to helping even more people experience inclusion through SPECIAL OLYMPICS content and events.”

"It is an honor and privilege to partner with a tremendous organization that makes a difference in the lives of others like SPECIAL OLYMPICS,” said PD RICK RADZIK. “As the leading sports radio station in the country, we believe it’s important to align ourselves with an organization that offers support and inclusion for so many athletes, who otherwise might not have the opportunity to participate. It’s the perfect fit!”

