'Path to Pro... in Esports'

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Rock WMMR?PHILADELPHIA morning show personality MARISA MAGNATTA will host the first ever "Path to Pro … How to be a Player in Esports," on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14th at NERD STREET GAMERS.

Panelists will include NERD STREET GAMERS CEO ROB JOHNSON, WORLD GAMING NETWORK CEO WIM STOCKS, HOUSTON OUTLAWS coach MATT (FLAME) RODRIGUEZ, OUTLAWS player DANIEL (BOINK) PENCE and PHILADELPHIA FUSION players ROSTON YOO and ISAAC (BOOMBOX) CHARLES.

Panelists will provide attendees with an “insiders” perspective on esports and the many paths that an individual can take to pursuing a professional career in professional gaming and what life is like as an elite player in the OVERWATCH LEAGUE as well as explore the different paths one might take to get there!

Commented MAGNATTA, “The feedback I’ve received after hosting the first season of FTW PHILLY on NBC SPORTS PHILADELPHIA has been all over the map…from expert to novice. The most common question I hear is, how do you actually start a career in esports? Our 'Path to Pro' event will be the ultimate guidebook for anyone interested in achieving their esports dream!”

The event is presented by the HARRISBURG UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY.

