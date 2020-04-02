Que Buena 92.7: Mets En Espanol

ENTERCOM has reached a multiyear content sharing agreement with UNIVISION NEW YORK Spanish AC WQBU (QUE BUENA 92.7 FM)/GARDEN CITY, LI, in which its News/Talk/Sports WCBS (NEWSRADIO 880AM)/NEW YORK, the flagship station and radio broadcast rights holder of the NEW YORK METS, will produce all of the 162 regular season and postseason games to be aired on the station in SPANISH

ENTERCOM NEW YORK Regional President/Market Manager SUSAN LARKIN commented, “We’re pleased to partner with UNIVISION NEW YORK to bring METS games to SPANISH-speaking fans. As the unrivaled leader in local sports coverage, we’re looking forward to bringing our premier content to an even broader audience through this strategic partnership.”

Added UNIVISION NEW YORK President/GM ROBERTO YANEZ, “Adding NEW YORK METS baseball to our popular QUE BUENA 92.7 station gives our audience more of the content they love, whether they’re listening at home, at work or during their commute. We are pleased to partner with WCBS and bring our community closer to one of their favorite home teams with live SPANISH-language coverage all season long.”

Beginning with the 2020 season, the play-by-play team for SPANISH-language broadcasts will include longtime METS broadcasters MAX PEREZ JIMENEZ, NESTOR ROSARIO and JUAN ALICEA.

