New Team At SBG

Following the acquisition of ENVISION RADIO NETWORKS earlier this month (NET NEWS 2/4/2020), SUN BROADCAST GROUP has made some changes to its marketing department.

Filled with all women, the new team consists of SBG veteran of 11 years LOREN CHRISTOFORI, who has been promoted to Director of Marketing. Former ENVISION NETWORKS Marketing and Affiliate Specialist JEN WEISFELD takes the role of Marketing Manager, and SBG alum AMBER KELLEY joins as Marketing Assistant.

President and Founder of SBG, JASON BAILEY said, “I know I speak for the entire SBG family when I say how proud we are to introduce this new all female marketing team. Anyone who knows me knows that I take our brand very seriously. I couldn’t be more excited to place the next chapter of the SBG story in the hands of LOREN, JEN and AMBER. I’m thrilled to see all the great ideas they have come to life.”

The new team has reportedly already begun their work at SBG with their first unveiling coming up at next week's COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR in NASHVILLE.

Reach the ladies here:

LOREN CHRISTOFORI: lchristofori@sunbgi.com or (212) 380-9311.

JEN WEISFELD: jweisfeld@sunbgi.com or at (212) 380-9316.

AMBER KELLEY: akelley@sunbgi.com or at (212) 380-9332.

