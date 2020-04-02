Sports Podcast

CADENCE13 is launching a sports documentary podcast franchise to debut this SUMMER with an at least six-episode season focusing on the HOUSTON ASTROS sign-stealing scandal. The show, produced by "SLOW BURN" and "FIASCO" producers LEON NEYFAKH and ANDREW PARSONS, will be written and hosted by journalist BEN REITER, author of the best-seller "Astroball: The New Way to Win it All." CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN and UNDERGROUND ENTERTAINMENT Partner STEVEN FISHER will serve as Executive Producers. A TV series based on the podcast is also in development with TV production company LEFT/RIGHT, a RED ARROW STUDIOS company, with REITER, NEYFAKH's PROLOGUE PROJECTS, and FISHER’s UNDERGROUND ENTERTAINMENT.

“This is a story that everyone is talking about and partnering with BEN and LEON to deep dive on this scandal should give listeners the best insight and context possible,” said CORCORAN. “We are thrilled to expand CADENCE13’s powerful lineup of original documentary storytelling with this new franchise.”

“The ASTROS of the 2010s were the most innovative organization in the history of sports,” said REITER. “As it turned out, the ‘new way to win it all’ involved factors that no one could have imagined - myself included. CADENCE13, PROLOGUE PROJECTS, and LEFT/RIGHT are the ideal partners with whom to reveal the full story of the ASTROS’ exhilarating rise and shocking fall.”

“We have long wanted to apply our narrative approach to a story that’s outside the world of politics,” said NEYFAKH. “The ASTROS saga is the perfect place for us to start -- in addition to being populated by amazing characters, it forces you to ask yourself hard questions about the meaning of fairness, cheating, and secrecy.”

