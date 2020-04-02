John Roberts

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/TYLER, TX Regional OM JOHN ROBERTS revealed on FACEBOOK yesterday (2/13) that he’s been battling stage 4 cancer of the esophagus for the past eight months. But ROBERTS also happily reported that his treatment plan is working.

ALL ACCESS previously reported on ROBERTS’ then unspecified health issues and sent get well wishes last fall (NET NEWS 10/21/19). In his post yesterday, ROBERTS wrote that at the time of his diagnosis last JULY, “The docs said I was in such bad shape they weren't sure I'd still be alive when my daughter, BROOKE THOMAS, got married on SEPTEMBER 28th. Talk about a punch right between the eyes! They kept me in the hospital for most of AUGUST while they did numerous procedures down my throat (my voice still hasn't completely recovered), trying to determine the best course of action. By the end of that month, they gave me 10 strait days of radiation treatment, followed by the start of what's now been four cycles of chemo (each lasting six weeks).

“The good news was I responded to it all pretty quickly so I was back home in early SEPTEMBER, and the chemo has been outpatient since then,” he continued. “Every three months they give me a CAT scan to see if there's progress, and the good news is, yes - so far the treatment plan is working. The tumor at the base of my throat is now just 1/3 of its original size, and [of] what was 10 lesions (combined) on my lungs and liver, five have now disappeared completely, and of those that remain, only one has increased slightly in size. As my oncologist reminds me regularly, there's still a long way to go, but considering his first prognosis, he agrees my improvement at this point is noteworthy.”

ROBERTS went on to say that he’s been back working from home since SEPTEMBER, “and for the past few months have been better enough to actually go into the stations a few days/hours per week, which is great for my head!”

ALL ACCESS sends continued well wishes to radio veteran ROBERTS on his healing journey.

