Mark Zander

Former MID-WEST FAMILY Active Rock WXRX (104.9 THE X)/ROCKFORD, IL OM/PD MARK ZANDER is joining GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WMVP/CHICAGO as a part-time and weekend host, reports ROBERT FEDER.

ZANDER starts FEBRUARY 22nd, joining FRED HUEBNER from 9a-Noon on SATURDAYS.

Market Mgr. MIKE THOMAS called ZANDER, “a veteran on-air talent and program director,” adding, “just because he’s never done sports radio shouldn’t preclude him from talking about the teams he loves. He will be a great addition to the ESPN 1000 on-air team.”

