Brent Winterble

ENTERCOM News/Talk WBT-A-F/CHARLOTTE welcomes BRETT WINTERBLE as afternoon drive host.

“BRETT WINTERBLE represents the future of audio,” said SVP/Market Mgr. MATTHEW HANLON. “When JOHN HANCOCK took this exact seat on WBT 30 years ago he was a progressive-minded voice in the market, placing an emphasis on issues that affected the community. BRETT takes on a similar role in a new and meaningful way for our loyal audience. He cares about the listener and demonstrates a genuine interest in the community. We’re thrilled that Brett is joining our team.”

“WBT is an iconic station with a legendary history of serving CHARLOTTE for almost a century,” said WINTERBLE. “When I was offered the chance to take the WBT listener family and our sponsor partners with me into our next hundred years, I was excited beyond words.”

« see more Net News