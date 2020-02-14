Bryan, Perry, Richie (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

LUKE BRYAN, KATY PERRY and LIONEL RICHIE will return as judges on ABC-TV's third season of "AMERICAN Idol," which begins airing this SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16th. Also along for the ride again this season is radio and TV personality BOBBY BONES, who will continue to act as an in-house mentor for all contestants on their journey through the competition.

The show originally aired on FOX which was home to the the viral singing competition for 15 years before it was revived by ABC in 2018 after a two-year hiatus. Catch this season's premiere SUNDAY at 7p (CT).

« see more Net News