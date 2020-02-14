Pictured (L-R): Bardier, Chavez, Kellis

THE ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has promoted DANILLE BARDIER to Coord./Events, and has hired GLORIA CHAVES as Asst./Finance & Operations and HANNAH KELLIS as Asst./Creative & Content Production. All positions are based out of the ACADEMY'S office in ENCINO, CA.

BARDIER joined the ACADEMY in the beginning of 2009 as Asst./Events. In her new role, she will continue to work on several facets of the ACM Awards, ACM Party for a Cause events and ACM Honors. BARDIER reports to ACM VP ERICK LONG. Congratulate her here.

Prior to her new role, CHAVEZ worked in both the mortgage banking industry and property management. In her role as Asst./Finance & Operations, CHAVEZ will help oversee all aspects of general office and building operations, as well as act as office receptionist. She will report to ACM VP/Finance & Operations ALEXA FASHEH. Congratulate her here.

KELLIS interned at VENDETTA/APARTMENT 3B PRODUCTIONS, where she assisted with production and post-production, prior to her hiring at ACM. In her new position at the ACADEMY, she will oversee administrative tasks and other projects for the Creative & Content department. KELLIS reports to ACM SVP/Creative & Content Production LISA LEE. Congratulate her here.

