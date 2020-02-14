CRS 2020

COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) is offering an opportunity for registrants to collect their credentials early at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. Credentials will be available for pick-up on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18th from 4p until 7p (CT). This is the first time CRS has offered a pick-up option one day prior to the event's kickoff.

Additionally, the CRS 2020 app is being updated regularly with the most up-to-date details surrounding the three-day seminar. Registrants can use the app to create their own customized CRS schedule, rate the panels, connect with other attendees and post questions for panelists during sessions. Download the app for iPHONE here and ANDROID here.

