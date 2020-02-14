Fred & Lisa: Til Death Do Them Part

ZIMMER RADIO Top 40/Mainstream KTXY (Y107)/COLUMBIA, MO held a live, in-studio wedding to mark VALENTINE'S DAY. KTXY PD CHRIS CARSON told ALL ACCESS, "We knew we wanted to do something big for VALENTINE'S DAY. When it comes to a day of love, it doesn’t get much bigger than a wedding, especially when our morning show co-host, LAUREN, is an ordained Reverend!"

Over 35 couples submitted their stories through Y107.com for the opportunity to tie the knot in this unique way. Added morning show co-host COSMO, “When it comes down to this or the courthouse steps, an in-studio live radio wedding has far more lasting memories.”

The winning couple, FRED and LISA, were beyond ecstatic to be granted this opportunity, which also included free wedding bands and hair and make-up done for the bride and her girls, all provided by station clients.

While the ceremony and first dance were broadcast live on air, the entire morning was covered live on FACEBOOK so all family, friends, and listeners could be a part of the special day. Those viewing included the middle school where LISA teaches eighth grade. There were also about 15 family members in studio, as well as the piano player, photographer, and station staff.

“What’s an event without a little fun chaos,” said COSMO. “We’re just so excited to help a local family start their journey as husband and wife,” added LAUREN.

Check out the wedding coverage on the Y107 FACEBOOK page here.

