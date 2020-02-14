Bruno Mars (s_bukley/Shutterstock)

YOUTUBE has announced the most listened-to love and break-up songs in the U.S. on VALENTINE'S DAY, FEBRUARY 14th. BRUNO MARS' "Just the Way You Are" tops the Romance list, while LEWIS CAPALDI's "Someone You Loved" is the #1 Breakup song.

The complete lists:

Romance (spike reflects listener totals from 2/14/19 to daily average for rest of year)



1. BRUNO MARS - Just the Way You Are (57% spike)

2. WHITNEY HOUST - I Will Always Love You (76% spike)

3. K-Ci & JOJO - All My Life (70% spike)

4. ELVIS PRESLEY - Can't Help Falling In Love (84% spike)

5. AKON - Lonely (63% spike)

6. JIM BRICKMAN and MARTINA McBRIDE - Valentine (3000% spike)

7. SAVAGE GARDEN - Truly Madly Deeply (62% spike)

8. RICHARD MARX - Right Here Waiting (51% spike)

9. NSYNC - This I Promise You (72% spike)

10. BOYZ II MEN - I'll Make Love To You

Break-Up Songs

1.LEWIS CAPALDI- Someone You Loved

2. BEYONCE - Irreplaceable

3. HALSEY - Without Me

4. LIZZO - Truth Hurts

5. DEAN LEWIS - Be Alright

6. RIHANNA - Take a Bow

7. TAYLOR SWIFT - We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

8. BEYONCE - Best Thing I Never Had

9. SAM SMITH - Too Good At Goodbyes

10. GNASH - i hate u, i love u (feat. OLIVIA O'BRIEN)

