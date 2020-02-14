-
YouTube Lists Top Romantic, Breakup Songs For Valentine's Day
YOUTUBE has announced the most listened-to love and break-up songs in the U.S. on VALENTINE'S DAY, FEBRUARY 14th. BRUNO MARS' "Just the Way You Are" tops the Romance list, while LEWIS CAPALDI's "Someone You Loved" is the #1 Breakup song.
The complete lists:
Romance (spike reflects listener totals from 2/14/19 to daily average for rest of year)
1. BRUNO MARS - Just the Way You Are (57% spike)
2. WHITNEY HOUST - I Will Always Love You (76% spike)
3. K-Ci & JOJO - All My Life (70% spike)
4. ELVIS PRESLEY - Can't Help Falling In Love (84% spike)
5. AKON - Lonely (63% spike)
6. JIM BRICKMAN and MARTINA McBRIDE - Valentine (3000% spike)
7. SAVAGE GARDEN - Truly Madly Deeply (62% spike)
8. RICHARD MARX - Right Here Waiting (51% spike)
9. NSYNC - This I Promise You (72% spike)
10. BOYZ II MEN - I'll Make Love To You
Break-Up Songs
1.LEWIS CAPALDI- Someone You Loved
2. BEYONCE - Irreplaceable
3. HALSEY - Without Me
4. LIZZO - Truth Hurts
5. DEAN LEWIS - Be Alright
6. RIHANNA - Take a Bow
7. TAYLOR SWIFT - We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
8. BEYONCE - Best Thing I Never Had
9. SAM SMITH - Too Good At Goodbyes
10. GNASH - i hate u, i love u (feat. OLIVIA O'BRIEN)
