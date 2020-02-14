Crash Cupid

DBC Alternative WKZQ/MYRTLE BEACH, SC PD/afternoon personality RON "CRASH" KISSELL donned his best CUPID attire to shoot a few arrows at unsuspecting listeners for VALENTINE'S DAY. CUPID CRASH went all out to spread the love and deliver roses around the GRAND STRAND.

DBC OM CHARLIE STEELE said, “Not only did CRASH show how much of a team player he is, he’s also got a sweet set of tights if he decides to dress up as MACHO MAN RANDY SAVAGE for HALLOWEEN next year."

