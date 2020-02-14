Arno

The CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING has upped Director of Television CSG Policy and Review KATE ARNO to VP, Community Service Grants and Station Initiatives, effective MONDAY (2/17). ARNO will oversee the development and implementation of policy for the Community Service Grant Program.

“KATE has been instrumental in CPB’s work developing and implementing policies that support and strengthen local public media stations, which are the cornerstone of America’s public media system,” said CPB EVP/COO MICHAEL LEVY. “Her experience as a station leader, and at CPB, will be an asset in our efforts to strengthen public media.”

