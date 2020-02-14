Damion Presson

REPUBLIC RECORDS has hired DAMION PRESSON as SVP of Artist Relations. He is based in the label’s NEW YORK headquarters.

The announced was made today by EVP/GM JIM ROPPO who said, “For years, we’ve watched DAMION from the sidelines as he architected culture-defining moments by uniting some of the most important artists in the world with REEBOK. His addition to our team places REPUBLIC in a position to further redefine the role of a label and amplify the influence of our roster far beyond music.”

DAMION PRESSON added, “Throughout my career, I’ve always had one foot in the music space and have loved working on that side of the industry. This is the next evolution for me. REPUBLIC is providing a groundbreaking platform for its artists to make an impact outside of traditional channels, and they’ve entrusted me with the latitude to really innovate. I’m looking forward to this chapter alongside their incredible team.”

Prior to joining the REPUBLIC RECORDS team, PRESSON spent 17 years at REEBOK where he most recently held the title of Director, Global Entertainment Marketing. He received his undergraduate degree from NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY. Notably, his father RON TYSON is part of legendary group THE TEMPTATIONS, and his brother RYAN PRESS is the President of A&R at WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC PUBLISHING.

