Coming Next Week

Following up on the success of her first podcast, YOUTUBE personality EMMA CHAMBERLAIN is launching a second podcast for CADENCE13 and UTA's RAMBLE podcast network. The weekly "ANYTHING GOES" begins next THURSDAY (2/20) and joins her existing podcast "STUPID GENIUS WITH EMMA CHAMBERLAIN."

“I’m really excited…it’s going to be very open-ended,” said CHAMBERLAIN. “There’s going to be a lot of different types of topics -- some that are serious, some that are fun, some that are stupid, maybe some that are even a little genius too…you never know. I want to involve...[my fans].... Every week I'll be taking questions... and we'll be addressing them at the end of each episode and it can be whenever you want. If you have relationship problems and you need advice, if you have friend issues, if you're, I don't care, I'm here.”

