RCA's Pam Kaye, Sam Fischer & All Access' Tom Cunningham

Last night (2/13) This City was New York City as the RCA RECORDS staff, numerous radio luminaries and industry power players made their way to the intimate PUBLIC ARTS in GREENWICH VILLAGE for SAM FISCHER's stunning showcase set celebrating the realease of his new single "This City." The 3-song performance wowed the crowd, as FISCHER's vocal acumen and songwriting chops were on full display.

The native AUSTRALIAN is now based in LOS ANGELES, which is the site of another showcase appearance on WEDNESDAY 2/19.

Thanks to RCA Co-President JOE RICCITELLI, VP/Promotion/Operations JESSIE MALDONADO and Sr. Director/Hot AC Promotion PAM KAYE for their hospitality.

