Former iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk KFYI-A/PHOENIX morning host MIKE BROOMHEAD has joined crosstown BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTAR-F (KTAR NEWS 92.3 FM)/PHOENIX for 8a-noon (MT) weekdays, starting MONDAY (2/24). BROOMHEAD will replace BRUCE ST. JAMES and PAMELA HUGHES.

“We are extremely excited to add one of the most talented talk show hosts in the country to our powerful lineup,” said SVP/Market Manager SCOTT SUTHERLAND. “MIKE is a values-driven, influential thought leader who is committed to making a positive impact in our community, which is core to the KTAR mission.”

“I can’t wait to be on FM talking to a massive and diverse audience about important issues on the most historic radio station in PHOENIX,” said BROOMHEAD. “KTAR is ARIZONA and so am I. I’m so excited to go to work with the talented news, talk and digital teams.”

