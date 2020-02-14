RCA's Pam Kaye, Sam Fischer & All Access' Tom Cunningham

"This City" was NEW YORK CITY last night (2/13) as the RCA RECORDS staff, numerous radio luminaries and industry power players made their way to the intimate PUBLIC ARTS on the LOWER EAST SIDE for SAM FISCHER's stunning showcase set celebrating the release of his new single of the same name The three-song performance wowed the crowd, as FISCHER's vocal acumen and songwriting chops were on full display.

The native AUSTRALIAN is now based in LOS ANGELES, which is the site of another showcase appearance next WEDNESDAY (2/19).

Guests included iHEARTMEDIA's ALISSA POLLACK and ROB MILLER, as well as Z100's CARA HAHN & SHELLY ROME and BARTEL from WKTU. Also in the house were ALEX TEAR and RACHAEL SPANGLER from PANDORA/SIRIUSXM, PERMIERE's STU HEIDEMANN and ANNA SORRENTINO from MUSIC CHOICE. Not to mention NECI WILLIAMS from WWMX/BALTIMORE, JR AMMONS from WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS, JOE BREEZY from WFNF/NASHVILLE, RASHAUD THOMAS from WBBO/MONMOUTH-OCEAN, MIKE "OD" O'DONNELL from WKRZ/WILKES BARRE-SCRANTON, JOSH KELLY from WAEB/ALLENTOWN and ERIC GOTTLIEB from WFUV/NEW YORK.

Thanks to RCA Co-President JOE RICCITELLI, VP/Promotion/Operations JESSIE MALDONADO and Sr. Director/Hot AC Promotion PAM KAYE for their hospitality.

