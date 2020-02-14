Suit

Former CBS RADIO Human Resources Payroll Manager and Sr. Accountant JACQUELINE MUSIELLO has filed a lawsuit against CBS alleging sexual harassment aimed at herself and co-workers by talent on the company's NEW YORK radio stations, according to a NEW YORK POST report citing a suit in NEW YORK CITY Civil Court in the BRONX. The suit seeks $10 million in damages and class-action status.

According to the POST report, MUSIELLO is alleging that in her five years at CBS, incidents involving both verbal and physical harassment occurred almost daily but her supervisor MARGARET MARION and other executives laughed the incidents off, including one in which MUSIELLO walked in on co-workers having sex in a conference room. MUSIELLO also alleges being on the receiving end of "unwanted advances" from former Classic Hits WCBS-F/NEW YORK host DAN TAYLOR, including being given chocolates, flowers, a handwritten card, and a lunch invitation that came with a reminder that she was up for promotion and going to lunch "would be in her best interest."

TAYLOR exited the station in 2019 after an investigation found management ignored co-workers' complaints of racism and sexism. MUSIELLO left CBS in 2017 and CBS RADIO was sold to ENTERCOM in the same year.

« see more Net News