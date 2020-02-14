Tentatively Sold

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA-DULUTH Triple A KUMD/DULUTH is being sold to DULUTH-SUPERIOR AREA EDUCATIONAL TELEVISION CORPORATION, the operators of PBS affiliates WDSE-TV/DULUTH-WRPT-TV/HIBBING, MN, which MPR NEWS reports has signed a letter of intent to buy the radio outlet for $175,000.

The deal, which has yet to be filed with the FCC, still has to be approved by the school's Board of Regents and then get FCC approval. The letter of intent also indicates that WDSE will be spending between $1.6 million and $3 million to integrate KUMD into its facilities (on the UMD campus) and buy equipment. The five employees of KUMD would also be retained.

