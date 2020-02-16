Sir Elton John (Photo: Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock)

Musical superstar ELTON JOHN announced on stage during his concert in AUCKLAND, NZ (2/16) all part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour that he was diagnosed with walking pneumonia, earlier in the day, according to CNN.

He posted to TWITTER and INSTAGRAM: "I want to thank everyone who attended the #EltonFarewellTour gig in AUCKLAND tonight. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible.

"I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I'm disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight's performance"

ELTON is set to play two more concerts in AUCKLAND this week, FEBRUARY 18th and 20th, and then its on to AUSTRALIA.

