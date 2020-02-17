Rodney Foster

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to Country singer-songwriter RADNEY FOSTER, who was hurt in a fall while he was fly fishing. In a post on his social media, FOSTER’s team wrote on FRIDAY (2/14) that he sustained injuries to his head and shoulders.

“He will be fine, but the fall caused vocal cord bruising. He is on voice rest for 10 days but is expected to make a full recovery, and should be good for the shows in MARCH. Thanks for all the good wishes,” the post reads. His next scheduled tour date is on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4th at CITY WINERY in NEW YORK.

