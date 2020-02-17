"The Doctor" Jerry Boulding

ALL ACCESS Urban/UAC Editor SAM WEAVER continues our BLACK HISTORY MONTH tribute to our late colleague and friend, “THE DOCTOR,” JERRY BOULDING.

WEAVER said, "JERRY's abilities to consistently connect the past with the present would keep things in perspective. Behind that smile and twinkle in his eyes, he knew how to engage problem solvers to find solutions to whatever the issues were."

In this 2006 four part series, BOULDING gives us a look at when African Americans gained a respectable presence in the history books. Read "A Century Of Soul (Part III)," here.

« see more Net News