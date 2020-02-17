Black History Salute

During BLACK HISTORY MONTH THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION INC. has been featuring Black air personalities and execs. The foundation annual viral series began in 2018.

LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION INC. Board of Directors Recording Sec. PAT SHIELDS told ALL ACCESS, "This series is such a wonderful way for the air personalities and programmers to not only share their stories but pay homage to the people who influenced them. We’re introduced to radio--veterans whose work ethic or announcing style made a profound impact on the people we profiled, which contributed to their current success.”

Those featured so far have included. SHEILA BROWN, owner of WUFO/BUFFALO; PAT PRESCOTT, ENTERCOM KTWV (THE WAVE 94.7)/L.A; BRIAN ROBINSON, BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP WPEG (POWER 98)/CHARLOTTE; ANGELIQUE PERRIN, COMPASS MEDIA syndicated CAFE MOCHA; DEREK HARPER, RADIO ONE/ATLANTA; STORMY TAYLOR, iHEARTMEDIA MEDIA KJMS (V101)/MEMPHIS; WENDY WILLIAMS, CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY WCLK (91.9)/ ATLANTA; KASHON POWELL, RADIO ONE/D.C.; JON MASON, BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP WDMK (KISS 105.9)/DETROIT; VANESSA JAMES, VANESSA JAMES MEDIA; ADIMU COLON, iHEARTMEDIA WDAS (105.3 )/PHILADELPHIA; POET TAYLOR, WPGC (95.5)/DC; JAMAL AHMAD, CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY WCLK (91.9 )/ATLANTA; FRANKIE DARCELL, WDAS(105.3)/PHILADELPHIA--WMXD (92.3)/DETROIT; LENNY GREEN, EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS WBLS QUIET STORM; and PATTY JACKSON, iHEARTMEDIA WDAS (105.3)/ PHILADELPHIA.

To read the profiles visit the FOUNDATION website here or their FB.

« see more Net News