Kobe (Photo: Debby Wong / Shutterstock)

It was a moving evening at the NBA ALL-STAR GAME just LAST NIGHT (2/16) in CHICAGO as JENNIFER HUDSON sang “For All We Know,” standing before huge photos of KOBE BRYANT while COMMON offered gave a moving tribute, highlighting BRYANT’s life and career just prior to the game, according to the HUFFINGTON POST.

The halftime show featured CHANCE THE RAPPER, QUAVO, LIL WAYNE and DJ KHALED while CHANCE THE RAPPER, honored KOBE, who died in a helicopter crash on JANUARY 26th with his daughter GIANNA and seven others.

Earlier in the day the NBA released an emotional video tribute to BRYANT by DR. DRE that focused on BRYANT's life with this children.

« see more Net News